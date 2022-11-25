MANASQUAN — The Manasquan football team put together an impressive first half before holding its ground in the second half to earn a 28-14 win against Wall on Thanksgiving at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The win was the first in six years for the Warriors against the Crimson Knights and the first home win against rival Wall in 10 years.

A crowd of over 2,000 watched the game in perfect conditions.

The Manasquan defense created five turnovers against the Crimson Knights in the win.

A fumble return by Dalil Suluki on the first play from scrimmage in the second half gave the Warriors a 28-0 lead and full control of the game.

Manasquan also scored on two short passes from Brett Patten and a run by Jahmier Howard.

Wall scored on an Andrew Olsen touchdown pass in the third quarter and an Anthony Gartz run in the fourth quarter.

