On Nov. 22nd, the Wall Township Committee approved the introduction of three new ordinances that seek to rezone parts of Wall for affordable housing.

The areas affected are 1880 Highway 34, [Ordinances 25-2022 and 26-2022], and 2599 Highway 35 [Ordnance 27-2022].

Ordinance 20-2022, which aims to create new single-family scattered site zones in Wall, was also re-introduced.

All four ordinances will have their second reading and public hearing on December 14th, at the Wall Municipal Complex.

The Highway 34 project is headed by developer Jack Morris’ Edgewood company, and proposes 350 rental apartments, 72 of which will be made affordable housing.

Its alternate plan involves a 250,000sf warehouse, in which case the affordable housing units will be placed at the Highway 35 location.

This location, also Edgewood properties, proposes 400 housing units, with 80 classified as affordable.

In the event the Highway 34 project is moved to its alternate, the 72 affordable units would bring the Highway 35’s total to 152 units.

Edgewood also has made plans for housing units to be built on 2854 18th Ave, none of which will be listed as affordable.

The first plan involves 97 single family detached units, with the alternate being 197 age restricted townhouses.

44 acres of the property, including the 32 acres of wetlands on the 18th ave side, would be donated to the town in the proposed agreement.

