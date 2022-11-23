POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Police Department welcomed two new sergeants to the workforce with the promotion of Nicholas Rossi and Ryan Barker.

At the mayor and council meeting on Monday, Nov. 22, resolutions were passed to solidify their promotions in the presence of their fellow officers, all of whom lined the walls of the room.

The promotions are a continuation of the new succession plan, following the recent swearing-in of Police Chief Adam Picca, Capt. Christopher Leonhardt and Lt. Loren MacIver, which took place at the last meeting on Oct. 24.

“Without a doubt, these two young people have devoted their lives to the enforcement of the laws in the Borough of Point Pleasant,” said Mayor Robert A. Sabosik.

Sgt. Barker was a 2005 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School, later attending Wesley College, majoring in liberal arts. He began his career in law enforcement as a Class II in Point Pleasant Beach. Upon graduating from the Ocean County Police Academy, he was hired as a full-time officer for Point Pleasant in 2012, being assigned to the patrol division. Since, he has taken various assignments as Ocean County Regional SWAT member, firearms instructor and field training officer, and has received numerous commendations throughout the career.

Sgt. Rossi graduated from Point Pleasant Borough High School in 2004 and attended Georgian Court College, receiving a degree in criminal justice. He started his career as a Class I officer in the Toms River Police Department after graduating from the Ocean County Police Academy. He was hired as a full-time police officer for Point Pleasant Borough in 2013, assigned to the patrol division and, in 2021, to the detective division, where he conducted criminal investigations and served as the evidence custodian.

