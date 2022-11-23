POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach High School Drama Club will be presenting two one-act plays on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

The first play is entitled “Selfie,” by Bradley Hayward. The single act explores topics of bullies, college pressure, familial relationships, sickness and self-judgment from high school seniors, in the form of monologues and dialogues. Their senior year is documented through the selfies they take, which will be projected behind them as they go.

The second play is a comedy called “Talent Show Fail” by Ian McWethy and Carrie McCrossen. In this one-act play, a community talent show is trying to raise money for an important cause, but anything could go wrong in the production of it. The host of the talent show has to navigate acts including a roller skating dance disaster, a solo love duet, a questionable psychic and more.

The cast, which is comprised of students from all PPBHS grade levels, have been rehearsing the play since September, and the student director for the play is Sydney McShane.

Drama club advisor Stephanie Dalton described the show by saying, “Each play is dramatically different in style so it really demonstrates the range that these young actors can portray.”

General admission tickets, priced at $5 and $3 for seniors, will be sold at the Point Pleasant Beach High School auditorium door each night.

