POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education Tuesday took a step toward a possible school-improvement referendum by authorizing the district administration to expand research for a project that could encompass updates and upgrades benefiting students at all grade levels.

G. Harold Antrim Elementary School serves students grades K-8 and Point Pleasant Beach High School serves grades 9-12.

The Buildings and Grounds Committee, along with the Finance Committee, met prior to the Nov. 22 public session to discuss a project that would substantially upgrade facilities in both district schools in line with the district goal to maintain “a safe and effective” physical environment, that is “both conducive to student learning and supportive of future programmatic needs, specifically to extracurricular spaces for efficacy and alignment to instructional and administrative goals,” according to Board President Sherry Finn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the possibilities that had been discussed were a new artificial turf multi-sports field; community gathering spaces; a field house with indoor, turfed practice space and administrative offices; new track and bleachers; lighting, flooring and stage lights; relocated tennis courts; and security and fire system upgrades to both buildings and more.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.