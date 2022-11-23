POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The G. Harold Antrim Elementary School PTO is maintaining holiday tradition this season by hosting its 22nd annual Holiday Cooks Tour on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 to 9 p.m.

This year, the tour will be themed “Christmas Through the Decades,” with tour stops having Christmas decorations inside and out from a decade of each homeowner’s choosing. Attendees can stop at these nine decorated houses and experience an array of foods from local restaurant partners from all around the area.

With the 11 participating restaurants – Chef Mike’s Atlantic Bar & Grill, MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos, Top That! Donuts, Bam Bam Burger Company, The Shore House Bar & Grill, Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, Jimmy’s Cucina, Martell’s Tiki Bar, PopUpPicnics by She Shed, Berg’s and Mugsy’s Made With Love – diverse cuisine will be available for all.

The tour serves as the largest fundraiser for the Antrim Elementary School PTO, and the funds raised are used to provide resources needed for supporting the school’s staff, faculty, students and administration. In the past, the tour has helped the PTO expand and renovate the playground, support mental health and wellness initiatives, furnish classrooms and provide other one-of-a-kind learning resources to the students of Antrim, according to the chair of the tour, Paul Werner.

