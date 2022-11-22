WALL TOWNSHIP — The township planning board Monday heard from two expert witnesses who contend that a warehouse construction project proposed for an area near the Monmouth County Executive Airport on Route 34 would pose risk to air safety.

The witnesses, air safety and fire experts John J. Goglia of John J. Goglia and Associates, LLC and Jack Kreckie of ARFF Professional Services, LLC, were called by attorney Matthew Dolan, who is representing Wall Herald Corp, which owns the airport.

Both men cited recommendations from the Federal Air Administration [FAA] and New Jersey Department of Transportation against developments planned near the airport’s runway.

ASP Wall LLC seeks to build six warehouses on a 43-acre plot located at 5165 Belmar Blvd. [lot 65], currently in the borough’s GI-5 General Industrial District, where warehouses are a conditional use.

Four of the six warehouses are within a Runway Protection Zone [RPZ], which the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] defines as a trapezoidal area “off the end of the runway end that serves to enhance the protection of people and property on the ground” in the event an aircraft lands or crashes beyond the runway end.

Mr. Goglia is a former two-term presidential appointee with Senate confirmation to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Mr. Kreckie is a 40-year fire and emergency services veteran, consultant to the FAA and NY/NJ Port Authority, as well as former fire chief for multiple international airports.

Mr. Goglia and Mr. Kreckie recommended that ASP Wall’s development should be pushed back in both directions, “leaving the RPZ as is.”

Garry Fox, an attorney representing ASP Wall LLC, objected to the relevancy of Mr. Goglia and Mr. Kreckie’s testimony.

“I don’t think this is a testimony that this board is going to actually rule on fire safety. I think the FAA, the NJDOT and Bureau of Aviation and aeronautics are the ones with the exclusive jurisdiction over this particular issue of fire safety with regards to the airport. So I’ve got an objection to this witness, both of these witnesses,” said Mr. Fox.

Despite the objection, the Planning Board decided to allow Wall Herald to continue the testimony, which clarified how the jurisdiction of the FAA and NJDOT play into the specific safety concerns surrounding the development.

“The proposed development in Lot 65 within the Airport Hazard Zone creates a significant risk to people and property during an overrun or undershoot accident. The board should not allow the project as proposed to move forward based on the associated risk to public health and safety,” according to Mr. Kreckie.

Mr. Kreckie referenced the 2019 General Aviation Accident Data recorded by the National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB].

According to the NTSB, in 2019, 1217 general aviation accidents occurred in the United States. Of the 1217 accidents, 403 occurred during the landing phase and 141 during takeoffs.

According to Mr. Goglia, 85 percent of the flights to take off from the Monmouth County Executive airport take off in the direction of ASP Wall LLC, and only 15 percent go the other way. Additionally, In the roughly 70 years of the airport’s existence, there have only been two accidents, both of which were overrun or undershoot accidents.



