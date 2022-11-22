WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township community showed up for the dedication of a new memorial honoring the legendary Wall resident Harry W. Rash at the ballpark bearing his name on Nov. 19, bringing together those who knew the man and others who have benefited from his long-life community service.

Mr. Rash was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving as a Boatswain Mate 2nd Class on an underwater demolition team. While serving in the Navy, he was the recipient of two Bronze Stars. He was also a member of the VFW Post 1398 of Wall Township.

He had served as the mayor of Wall Township for six terms, served as the Wall Township Police Commissioner for 25 years, and was a longtime Wall Township Committeeman and a member of the Board of Adjustment.

In addition, Mr. Rash volunteered much of his adult life with the West Belmar Fire Department.

Mr. Rash died at the age of 79 in 2004.

To commemorate his life of service, Navy SEAL veteran Jason Martin and Ciaran Mullen of Scout for Troop 31, decided to organize a revitalization of the field, including the installation of a new monument with Mr. Rash’s name just behind home plate.

“Everybody probably wonders who Harry W. Rash was. You know, everybody drives past the field. I think a lot of people have played ball on it, but I don’t think anybody knew who he was. So that was the reason behind doing the project; he just led an incredible life of service,” said Mr. Martin.

Like many in attendance at the ceremony, Mr. Martin was personally impacted by Mr. Rash, who became his friend after finding out they both served in Navy special forces.

“We became friends because I am a former Navy SEAL and Harry was a part of the underwater demolition teams, which are the predecessors to the SEALs,” said Mr. Martin.

Mr. Martin, Kierren and other scouts from Troop 31 cut a triangle out of asphalt just behind the field with the help of the Wall Department of Public Works. Then, Carlos Pavers Inc. helped the scouts lay pavers down. New Jersey Gravel and Sand donated a big rock that has a plaque honoring Mr. Rash. The plaque was installed by HT Hall, and was donated by the UDT SEAL Association.

“His legacy was one of service and we just thought it’d be fitting for everybody that plays on that field, when they go there just to know, wow, what an amazing guy he was. And hopefully it inspires them to serve in some capacity. That’s every time I’ve done a talk anywhere, I always talk about service. So I was inspired by Harry. We developed a friendship and I just thought I wanted to convey that to everybody, so hopefully, we did,” said Mr. Martin.



