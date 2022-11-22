BRIELLE — The appointment of a new interim superintendent, John P. Russo, was unanimously approved at the Brielle Board of Education meeting on Nov. 16, with his term to start on Jan. 1 and run through June 30.

“I am excited to be a part of the transition while the Board of Education completes its search for a new Superintendent/Principal because of the retirement of Mrs. Carlson,” stated Mr. Russo in an email to The Coast Star.

“Mrs. Carlson’s long and successful tenure and outstanding leadership leave the district in an excellent position for this transition. I look forward to getting to know the students, teachers, support staff, administrators, and parents as quickly as possible, and plan to work diligently to ensure that the remainder of the school year is positive and productive for the Brielle community and students.”

ADVERTISEMENT

School board president Madaly Jones, said the selection was the product of work by an interim superintendent search committee consisting of board Vice President Joseph Milancewich and members Sean Wohltman and Stephen LaValva.

The committee sifted through many resumes and conducted a series of interviews before selecting Mr. Russo, an individual who they thought would make the best candidate, she said.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.