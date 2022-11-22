SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS- Emotions ran high on Monday, Nov. 21 as the borough council wished a happy birthday to World War II veteran, Angelo John Tarantino by designating a portion of the State Highway Route 71 as the “John Tarantino Highway.”

Mr. Tarantino joined the United States Army at the age of eighteen and served in the 47th Armored Infantry Battalion of the 5th Armored Division of the 3rd United States Army Group under the command of four-star general, George S. Patton. Mr. Tarantino was involved in the Battle of Hürtgen Forest, the liberation of the country of Luxembourg, and the Battle of the Bulge, where he narrowly escaped being killed. He sustained injuries such as frost bite, which he continues to be treated for today.

This Sunday, Nov. 27, Mr. Tarantino will celebrate his ninety eighth birthday, and the council wanted to honor his service and sacrifices. During Monday’s council meeting, the council approved of Resolution 2022-190, which proposed that a portion of Route 71 will hereby be known as the “John Tarantino Highway”.

“On behalf of John, I wanna thank each and every one of you for this proclamation,” said long time neighbor of Mr. Tarantino, John Nugent. Mr. Nugent joked that Mr. Tarantino “…would be upset if he knew we were doing this, he’s an incredibly humble person. In fact, he would tell me not to, and that the real heroes are those who did not come back.”

Mr. Tarantino was hospitalized Monday morning, and was not able to be presented with the resolution.

“He will be flabbergasted, and he will be extremely pleased,” said Mr. Nugent. He then thanked the council again for their commemoration. “You’ve made a soon to be ninety eight year old guy very happy. And you’ve done something really great for residents who have served their country.”

