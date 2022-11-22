BRIELLE — The Brielle Public Library held its first ​​Literary Treasure Night hosted by Michael Brenner, a proprietor bookseller located in Manasquan, on Thursday Nov. 17.

Patrons were able to bring in collectable, historical and all books of value, and Mr. Brenner then taught the attendees how to identify a first edition and determine the condition, while also providing a free assessment of any books brought to the event.

Mr. Brenner said he discussed with Maribeth Pelly, Brielle Public Library director, on ways to bring people into the library and what exciting events they can organize together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought of having folks come in, bring some old books that they found around the house to talk about what constitutes a collectible. Some treasures in the attic,” said Mr. Brenner.

“It gives a reason for people to look, because you just never know.”

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.