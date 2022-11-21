A power outage hit parts of southeastern Monmouth County around 9 a.m. on Monday.

According to the Jersey Central Power & Light Co. website, 26,880 customers were affected in Monmouth County. Among the towns with power outages are Belmar, Lake Como, the West Belmar section of Wall Township, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Sea Girt and Manasquan.

Local towns dispatched police officers to direct traffic at signaled intersections along Route 71 throughout the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The power outage happened when a high-voltage transmission line tripped, said JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said. JCP&L is still investigating how the line malfunctioned.

Mr. Hoenig said he does not know when power will be restored, but that it will come back in large groups of thousands of customers at a time.

Current outages can be viewed online here: https://outages.firstenergycorp.com/nj.html