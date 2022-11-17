WALL TOWNSHIP — Ahead of the Dec. 13 bond referendum for Wall Township Public Schools, the Board of Education hosted a special meeting Tuesday night where they presented a video and brought professionals from the Spiezle Architectural Group, Inc. to present the various improvements the district is eyeing.

The entire presentation and video from Tuesday night’s meeting, which details the improvements and outdated equipment, including photo references, is available through the BOE’s website under the referendum tab.

The BOE also stated that any question on the referendum could be sent to vision@wallpublicschools.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voters will say yes or no to two questions: one is $53.1 million for the “highest priority” projects. Question 2 is contingent on question one passing and asks voters for an additional $13.1 million [$66.2 million in total] containing other improvements deemed less critical.

According to the BOE, the bond referendum is separated into two questions due to each one’s impact on property tax on the average assessed home in the township [$483,357]

Question One

The BOE states that question one alone has no tax impact due to the retiring of debt in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

According to the BOE, the current annual debt service payment for the average assessed home is $185 [$15.50/month] or $0.038 per $100 of assessed home value.

Additionally, the board states that the projected annual debt service payment for the average assessed home, if only question one is approved, is $179.38 [$14.95/month] or $0.037 per $100 of assessed home value.

The NJ DOE approved all projects in question one for 34% debt service aid, including HVAC, electrical, fire alarm, classroom alterations, bathroom alterations, roofing and windows throughout the district.

According to Spiezel Inc., two of the items that came up almost in every building during their initial needs assessment were some level of roofing. The district installed much of the schools’ roofing around 1999 and had a 20-year warranty, so any leaks or repairs needed are now coming directly out of the district’s pocket.

The specific HVAC upgrades listed in the presentation include unit ventilator replacements, fan coil replacements, boiler replacements and rooftop unit replacements.

Specific electrical upgrades listed on the presentation include replacing main building service, distribution panels and sub-panels.

Additionally, fire alarm upgrades include replacing fire alarm systems with fully addressable systems; which can accurately identify where the active fire is for first responders.

Question Two

Should voters also say yes to question two, the BOE claims that debt service payment for the average assessed home would be $60 annually [$5/month] or $0.012 per $100 of assessed home value.

Within the additional $13.1 million in improvements asked by question two, the NJ DOE approved $5.9M for 34% debt service aid, including more HVAC, ADA Site Upgrades, Art Classroom Renovations and Windows throughout the district.

According to Mr. Nasr, improvements in question two include upgrades to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at Old Mill and West Belmar schools. Window replacements at the intermediate school and parking lot improvements at Allenwood and West Belmar, in addition to art room renovations at the high school.

According to Speizel Inc., the parking lot for Allenwood Elementary would be about 50,000 sq ft of parking space located adjacent to the existing parking lot towards the back fields.

The remaining $7.6 million of projects are considered ineligible for debt service aid which includes some paving and athletic projects.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.