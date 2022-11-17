BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School students participated in the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on Monday, Nov. 14.

The walk honored Ms. Bridges who was the first black child to desegregate an all-white elementary school in New Orleans on Nov. 14, 1960. Her entrance to the school, escorted by federal marshals, was depicted in the iconic 1964 Norman Rockwell painting, “The Problem We All Live With.”

The elementary school students, along with faculty and administration, walked in “a sea of purple” from the elementary school to Brielle Park, with the Brielle Police Department in assistance.

The students and faculty were dressed in purple because, according to Ruby Bridges, it represents ending racism and all forms of bullying, said Madaly Jones, Brielle Board of Education President.

