BAY HEAD — The Women’s Guild of All Saints Episcopal Church held their annual St. Nicholas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The event featured shopping opportunities for attendees, including a book nook, Santa’s attic with a variety of collectibles, a children’s corner with an assortment of toys, games, and dolls, holiday decorations and handmade ornaments.

Also at the bazaar was a variety of different deserts and other treats for event-goers.

The charities and organizations include: Dottie’s House, which is a non-profit in Brick that provides safe housing for women, St. Gregory’s food pantry in Point Pleasant Beach, local fire houses and first aid squads, Ocean’s Harbor House, which is a youth services organization in Toms River and the Interfaith Hospitality Network of Ocean County, as well as scholarships for students.

