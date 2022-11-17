POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach Schools Superintendent William T. Smith was selected as New Jersey’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators [NJASA].

Mr. Smith, a Sea Girt resident, was named 2023 Region III Superintendent of the Year for New Jersey in September and has since been chosen to represent the state as a candidate for the National Superintendent of the Year Award by the American Association of School Administrators [AASA]. He is set to be formally recognized by the New Jersey State Board of Education at its annual recognition ceremony this winter.

NJASA Executive Director Richard G. Bozza said, “Will exemplifies the best a chief education officer can be. He is a dedicated hard-working professional who continually strives to improve the quality of education for all students.”

ADVERTISEMENT

AASA will announce the recipient of the National Superintendent of the Year at its Annual Conference on Education in February of 2023, in addition to honoring each state representative at the Texas program. This will be the 36th year of the program, which is sponsored by First Student, Corebridge Financial and AASA.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.