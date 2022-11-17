POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A nonverbal communication board has been added to the Pleasure Park playground area in an effort to increase inclusivity for all Point Pleasant Beach residents.

The idea’s inception came from Point Beach residents Brian and Lindsay Moberg, who saw nonverbal communication boards in other parks and areas of life and thought it would be a beneficial addition to Pleasure Park, especially to help their nonverbal daughter.

They approached the borough’s Recreation Committee with the idea at the beginning of the summer.

“We thought it was a great idea,” Lauren Schule, co-chair of the committee, told The Ocean Star. “We wanted to start being more inclusive– making sure that everybody feels comfortable, making sure that all needs are met across the entire spectrum.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Recreation Committee announced that the idea had finally come to fruition, noting that the board will “help make communication easier for non-verbal children and adults, allowing them to express their thoughts and feelings with friends and caregivers,” according to the organization’s Facebook post.

