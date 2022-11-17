POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As the colder weather is setting in, Point Pleasant Beach is gearing up for winter activities and events that will spread the holiday spirit throughout the borough.

The holiday season will kick off on Nov. 25 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the Tree Lighting at downtown Point Pleasant Beach, 601 Arnold Avenue. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the event will feature a DJ, horse-and-carriage rides, refreshments and activities for children, running until 8:30 p.m. Attendees can also take their picture with Santa Claus at Ocean County Music. For any additional information, one can reach out to Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce, the sponsors for the event.

On Dec. 10, those looking to get into the holiday spirit can begin their day in downtown Point Pleasant Beach for the Ugly Holiday Sweater Shopping Day, also hosted by the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce. The event, which is scheduled for 12 to 4 p.m., is free, and will be filled with shopping, discounts, refreshments – and, of course, ugly sweaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their shopping day, attendees could then head over to Pleasure Park, which will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland from 4 to 7 p.m.

Activities at this event include hot cocoa, popcorn and other foods, drinks and snacks; reindeer rides; a movie in the park; pictures with Santa; a pet-friendly photo booth; letters to Santa; holiday crafts; carolers; a DJ and more.

The suggested donations per family, as advised by the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee, are a $5 to $10 unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots, and $2 for funding for the recreation department, which can be given either by cash or check.

Pre-registration is also suggested and is currently open through the Recreation Committee’s website. For any additional information, contact recreationcommittee@pointbeach.org.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.