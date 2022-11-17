BELMAR — The Belmar Harbor Commission discussed slip fees for 2023 at their Tuesday night meeting and agreed to recommend raising transient slip rates in a resolution to be presented to the mayor and borough council next month.

They plan to draft a resolution that, if approved by the mayor and council, would raise the fees for transient slips, which provide temporary docking for visiting boats over short periods of time, ranging from a day to a month

“I’d rather go there first than go on the other to the people who are loyal to us,” said Vice Chairman Roy Childers. “I’d rather hit the transients first.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the daily rate for a transient slip at the marina is $2.50 per foot of boat and the weekly rate is $2 per foot of boat.

The commission decided that they would recommend the daily rate be increased to $3 per foot of boat and the weekly rate be increased to $2.50 per foot of boat. They also agreed to recommend to the council in the resolution to add a monthly rate of $2 per foot of the boat.

The next harbor commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.