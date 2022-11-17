WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Board of Education approved Efstratios Monafis, at a prorated salary of $130,000, to be instated as the Central Elementary School principal at their meeting last Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Mr. Monafis, 35, taught in the Freehold Regional school district for a little over a decade, growing the high school latin program from three to twenty classes in that time.

His leadership there, as well as a bachelor and master’s in language, linguistics, and literature, earned him the role of district supervisor of world language, English as a Second Language [ESL], and visual and performing arts in the Wall district, which he joined in 2021.

Mr. Monafis, who received his Principal Certificate from Rowan University in 2020, feels going into school administration was a “natural progression” for his career.

He credits his time as a teaching leader and his ability to hold a strong connection with students and teachers for bringing him down this path.

Since the beginning of the 2022 school year, he has been the acting principal of Central School.

“It’s great, it’s been a wonderful experience and I’m really looking forward to continuing it,” says Monafis, excited to have his role become official.

His priorities moving forward at Central School are “addressing the needs of the students to make sure they have the best educational outcome, [and] making sure they all feel safe and comfortable.”

