SPRING LAKE — Borough engineer Peter Avakian reported at the council’s Monday night meeting that the 2022 road improvement program had been completed earlier that day.

Mr. Avakian said that as part of the project, they did landscaping and planting along Morris Avenue.

“We wanted to get the job done before the end of the year,” he said. “I like a project that’s named after a year to be completed in the year it’s named after.”

Next up is the Pitney Avenue water main improvement project, Mr. Avakian said, which is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The next mayor and council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

