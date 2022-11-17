BRICK — Brick Township held a Veterans Day ceremony, at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at town hall, to honor those who served to protect the nation’s freedom.

Mayor John Ducey said, “It is very important to remember anybody who served in the military because of the sacrifices they made with their lives and being away from their families keeps us all protected from any dangers and ensures our freedoms of our great nation.” He gave as examples the ability to vote and live as free citizens.

To the veterans, he said, “Thank you for the service to our country. Every single member of the military is there to protect our freedoms. Being in such a great country without our military, we wouldn’t be able to celebrate anything if it wasn’t for our veterans.”

Mayor Ducey told The Ocean Star he thinks it is great that Brick is able to hold this ceremony to honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces and whose sacrifices and service has ensured the safety and security of the nation.

