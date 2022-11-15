LAVALLETTE — The borough’s new police chief, Christian LaCicero, was sworn in Monday, during a mayor and council meeting that also included the introduction of new-promoted sergeants Frank White and Michael Monica, as well as Patrolman Justin Rupert.

With friends and family of the four men on hand, Councilwoman Joanne Filippone said, “I have every hope and ever confidence that this first very large realignment of our police department is going to make a difference here in Lavallette. I have high hopes for our new chief, our sergeants and our new patrolman. Congratulations to everybody.”

Chief LaCicero, who is the son of Mayor LaCicero, has been a sergeant on the Lavallette police force since 2014, and replaces previous chief, Colin Grant, who was appointed in 2005. Chief Grant began extended leave on May 29 of this year and retired on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

