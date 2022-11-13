BRICK — The River Rock ‘N Run Relay at the River Rock Restaurant in Brick Township for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The race was a two-person relay, where each person ran 1.5 miles. The relay also had the option to run the race solo to complete the race as a 5K.

The first runner ran the 1.5 mile loop alongside the Manasquan River and the second runner would then do the same after being handed the baton.

River Rock’s relay benefited Fulfill Food Bank, based in Monmouth and Ocean counties, with all of the profits going to the organization before Thanksgiving.

Adam Navlen, race director told The Ocean Star that the relay will return next year.

