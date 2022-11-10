The Wall football team will look to close out its run in the NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament in South Group 3 with another convincing win when the Crimson Knights host Pinelands tonight.

The Crimson Knights have scored 42 points in their first two games in the new tournament designed for teams that did not qualify for the state tournament.

Wall defeated Allentown 42-21 in the first round and Carteret 42-16 in the second round, [See related story]. The Crimson Knights had scored 43 points in their first five games of the season before starting a three-game winning streak with a 14-7 win over Manalapan.

The Wildcats have won six games in a row, after losing two of their first three games, but did not earn enough power points despite a 5-3 record at the state qualification deadline.

Pinelands is coming off a 21-15 win over Barnegat in the regional semifinal.

Warriors pick up Long Branch

Manasquan will host Long Branch 1 p.m. Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field. The Warriors were looking for one game between their first-round playoff loss to Highland and their Thanksgiving game against rival Wall.

Long Branch is 5-4 this season and is coming off a second-round playoff loss to Mainland. The Green Wave won their first-round playoff game against Pennsauken.