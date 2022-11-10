POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Local veterans came to Point Pleasant Beach High School on Nov. 9 to enjoy breakfast and share their experiences in the military with students in honor of Veterans Day.

The morning began with Chris Wilson, the school supervisor of curriculum and instruction, who introduced the several veterans that have served in various places for the military such as Vietnam, Korea and Iraq. Superintendent William T. Smith and Principal Nathan Grosshandler also spoke, thanking the veterans for coming and emphasizing the importance of veteran voices.

“These are educational stories. There’s a lot of wisdom in the experience that these gentlemen have had and a lot of wisdom that you can gain as you consider your paths forward,” said Mr. Smith.

