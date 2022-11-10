WALL – The St. Rose boys soccer team won its first Non-Public B South sectional title on Wednesday, defeating Bishop Eustace in penalty kicks.

The Purple Roses advance to the Non-Public B championship game against Gill St Bernards 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Frankli Township High School. St. Rose is playing in its first state championship game since 2010.

The two teams played scoreless soccer through regulation despite the Purple Roses getting several excellent chances.

The game went to penalty kicks after 20 minutes of overtime and St. Rose converted all five of its kicks. Bishop Eustace hit the crossbar on one attempt. Diego Nieves made the fifth and final kick for the Purple Roses securing the victory and setting off a huge celebration with the entire St. Rose student body.