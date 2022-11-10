BRIELLE — The Brielle planning board heard a second evening of testimony on proposed development, by Brielle Shores, Inc., of a wooded portion of Tamarack Drive, with still more testimony and comment to come at its December 13 meeting.

The planning board initially slated the item for its August 2022 agenda, however, that meeting was canceled due to a borough-wide power outage. The item was preemptively bumped from the September agenda to accommodate other business at a meeting that ran until 10 p.m. and finally made an appearance back on the docket for the October 11 meeting. The August, October and November meetings were held in front of a packed room, with residents from the Tamarack Drive area in the audience.

At the October 11 meeting, the planning board heard initial testimony from Brielle Shores attorney, Keith Henderson, as well as from its first witness, engineer and planner, Chuck Lindstrom regarding the proposal to subdivide the property to create five lots for homes plus a lot for a drainage basin. The drainage basin lot requires a variance from the town, given it is undersized.

Resident had the opportunity to question Mr. Lindstrom and expressed their ongoing frustration with the application as well as the hearing process. Several residents continued to question Mr. Lindstrom directly in the Borough Hall building, after the meeting.

