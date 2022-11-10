POINT PLEASANT — Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School teacher Laura Bedle has received the 2022 New Jersey Exemplary Educator Award as part of the Exemplary Educator Recognition Program, which works to recognize teachers who exceed expectations.

The program works to honor educators who show strong knowledge and skills, act as an inspiration and are overall valued within their school and community.

“I am very appreciative of this award,” Ms. Bedle said. “I love being a teacher and feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside amazing teachers at Nellie Bennett Elementary School. The best part is the opportunity to work with wonderful students each day, watch them grow, and hear about their successes as they move along in school!”

Ms. Bedle, one of the 181 teachers across the state who has received this recognition, is a fourth grade in-class resource teacher. She is well-versed in the elementary curriculum and has further expertise in the area of special education. Additionally, she is frequently called upon to assist the members of the Child Study Team in strategically planning for the most appropriate course of education for students.

Ms. Bedle possesses a keen ability to bring out the best in all of the children she works with each day, according to the nomination letter submitted by Principal James Karaba and Assistant Principal Derek Hulse. She encourages each student to work to their fullest potential and takes a special interest in their lives both in and outside of school.

“Ms. Bedle exemplifies what it means to be a highly effective educator,” Mr. Karaba and Mr. Hulse wrote. “She is an outstanding professional role model for students and staff alike and is an integral member of our entire Panther Family!”

