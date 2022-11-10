LAVALLETTE — Two current borough council members, Robert Lamb and Michael Stogdill, as well as Mayor Walter LaCicero, were uncontested and re-elected for their three year terms in this year’s race.



The unofficial tallies, as of Nov. 10, are 816 votes for Mayor LaCicero with 19 write-in votes, 793 votes for Councilman Stogdill and 748 votes for Councilman Lamb with 30 write-in votes.

