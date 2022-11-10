BRIELLE — The Brielle Public Library continues to be a hub of community activity, hosting educational events, classes that focus on well-being like yoga and pilates, book clubs, author meet and greets and more.

Aside from its usual roster of regular and special events, the library has also recently become home to the Brielle Borough historical department’s archives. The archives were moved from Borough Hall to the library where the archives can be displayed and enjoyed by members of the community.

“We have books from the archives on display here for people to see, including a display of the inventory journals of the first librarian,” said Maribeth Pelly, library director. “This is very exciting for us and we’re looking forward to having more presentations on the history of the library and Brielle in the future.”

In addition to the new exhibit, the library will be hosting several events throughout November for members of the community. More information and a full list of events can be found on the library’s website at briellelibrary.com.

