BRICK — Brick resident and business owner Lindsay Jones was selected to be part of the Beyond Type Run team to race in the New York City Marathon on Nov 6.

Ms. Jones has had Type 1 diabetes since she was six years old and is coming up on her 30th anniversary of living with the disease.

Ms. Jones was accepted onto the Beyond Type Run race team, which is part of the Beyond Type 1 organization.

She said, “Being able to participate on the Beyond Type Run Team was so important to me. It was such an incredible experience to meet 49 other people from around the world who deal with the same things I have to constantly 24/7 and to compare our stories. Just the bonding experience alone is so important because it’s kind of a reminder that I am not alone and they aren’t either.”

Ms. Jones, a real estate broker with Century 21 Herbertsville, shared her story with The Ocean Star.

