BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Council adopted an ordinance in support of electric vehicles and the transition to them throughout the township at the Nov. 9 council meeting.

The approval of the ordinance is a part of Brick Township’s commitment to sustainability and the best interest of public welfare, according to the ordinance.

Council President Vincent Minichino said, “The township’s Electric Vehicle and Land Use committees have proposed this ordinance to promote and encourage the use of electric vehicles by requiring the safe and efficient installation of EVSE and Make Ready parking spaces [electric vehicle charging stations] throughout municipal parking.”

The ordinance states that its adoption supports the State of New Jersey’s goals to reduce air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.

