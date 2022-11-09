It’s hard to believe, but the Christmas shopping season is already in full swing. We love shopping at the hundreds of unique local shops up and down the Jersey shore. Another great alternative is to hit up one of the area’s bustling holiday markets. Check out our list below for opening dates, times and more.

Sauce for the Goose Outdoor Art Market: On Saturday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Princeton will host an art fair and holiday market downtown on Nassau Street. The event is an opportunity to purchase handmade gifts directly from local artisans and crafters working in ceramics, textiles, jewelry, fine art and more.

Manasquan Chamber of Commerce: On Sunday, November 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. head over to Squan Plaza to peruse the Manasquan Holiday Market / Craft Fair. Visit the fair to peruse stalls of local vendors and crafters, then pop onto Main Street for more shopping at local storefronts.

Brielle Chamber of Commerce: Brielle will host its first Holiday in the Park event on Saturday December 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., ahead of the annual tree lighting ceremony. The event will include craft and local business vendors, pony rides, family pajama portraits, a gingerbread house contest, a live nativity, music and special guests throughout the day. The day will end with the tree lighting and an appearance from Santa.

Weihnachtsmarkt – European Holiday Market: The Asbury Park Festhalle and Biergarten will host a rooftop European holiday market, which will include artisanal gifts, handcrafted toys, hot holiday drinks, Christmas carolers and pictures with Santa. The market will be open Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 25 to 27; and Dec. 3 to 4, 10 to 11 and 17 to 18, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar: The annual Holiday Bazaar will showcase handcrafted goods and unique holiday gifts by local and regional artisans, holiday music and entertainment, food & libations, festive décor, entertainment, and more. The bazaar kicks off in the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and continues every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18, open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. each weekend. Cold at Convention Hall? Check out the other bazaar in town, taking place at The Asbury Hotel at 210 5th Avenue in Asbury every Sunday from Nov. 27 through Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. This event will also feature shopping, food and libations, craft workshops, music and a holiday photo station.

Long Branch Holiday Bazaar: Whitechapel Projects (WCP) will play host to a holiday bazaar at its 15 2nd Avenue location in Long Branch every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Bazaar will take place in the indoor chapel space and tented yard and courtyard. WCP is an arts, food and cultural venue featuring a sustainable restaurant and bar inspired by local ingredients, products and community collaboration; craft nano-brewery; 8,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden; enclosed outdoor courtyard; and a multi-purpose, 2,100-square-foot indoor space. The bazaar will also feature music, food and drink, and kid’s craft workshops on Saturdays. The event will also feature a selfie station with the Grinch, Elf on a Shelf, and Frosty the Snowman.

Bayshore Holiday Bazaar: Saturday Dec. 10 and Sunday Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Shore Casino at 1 Simon Lake Drive in Atlantic Highlands will co-host a holiday market with Bayshore + Beyond. Visitors can find shopping from local vendors and shops, food and drink, and holiday photo opportunities. The event will take place indoors, open to all ages and pets!

Holiday Vendor Fair for All Things Spiritual & Healing: Visit the Garden State Distillery at 13 Washington Street in Toms River on Sunday Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy a cocktail and shop for the spiritual person on your list. The event is hosted by Jaime Zazzara, owner of JZ Heals, and will feature local vendors will bring goods such as affirmation card decks, full moon ritual kits, intention kits, crystals, Reiki items, jewelry, malas, essential oils, soaps, candles and more.

Grand Christmas Bazaar: On Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bell Works at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel will host its annual holiday market. Visitors are invited to walk through the lower level ballroom of Bell Works to enjoy a tree decorating contest, homemade crafts, face painting, vintage vendors, a DJ playing holiday hits, treats, live performances, activities for kids and live giveaways. Additionally, there will be a live bubble show at 12 p.m. and a new and gently used coat drive going on throughout the event. Tickets are $10 for 13 plus, $7 for seniors 65 plus and free for kids 12 and under. 5 percent of total gross ticket sales will be donated to the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization ShareOurStrength.org towards the No Kid Hungry campaign.

AWA Pawliday Market: For anyone with dogs and cats on their list, this market is the place to be. Visit the Animal Welfare Association at 509 Centennial Boulevard in Vorhees on Sundays and Saturdays throughout Nov. and Dec. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for vendors specializing in pet goods. Each week will feature different vendors, including Li’l Biscuit Bar, Say it Out Loud Jiji, Green Compass, Inkie the Guided One, Duckie’s Handcrafted, The Dogs Made Us Do It and more.

Swedish Christmas Fair: At the Commonwealth Club at 26 Northview Avenue, Montclair, the 37th Annual Traditional Swedish Fair will feature handcrafted Christmas decorations, home baked goods, a traditional food market, and a Lucia pageant at 1 p.m. The event will be hosted by the NJ Chapter of SWEA (Swedish Women’s Educational Association). SWEA is a global nonprofit organization promoting Swedish language, culture, history and tradition. Admission is a $2 donation.

Holiday Markets at New Egypt Flea Market: Visit the New Egypt Flea Market on Saturdays throughout December from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 933 Monmouth Road to browse holiday vendors and crafters while sipping wine from Cream Ridge Winery. The event will kick off with a tree lighting on Dec. 2.

Atlantic City Holiday Bazaar: This event will take place at the Noyes Art Garage at Stockton College, located at 2200 Fairmount Avenue in Atlantic City. The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are welcomed to stroll through galleries and shops and enjoy the easy access to Atlantic City landmarks.