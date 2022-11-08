POINT PLEASANT — Republican Mayor Robert A. Sabosik has defeated independent challenger William Borowsky for a four-year mayoral term, according to unofficial results posted by the Ocean County Clerk’s office.

Mr. Sabosik received 4,868, earning him 63.48% of the votes, while Mr. Borowsky received 2,782, or 36.28%, of the total votes.

Two incumbent Republican candidates, Joseph Furmato Jr. and Charlene Archer, ran unopposed for two three-year terms on the borough council and both will remain serving the council. Mr. Furmato received 6,152 votes [49.45%] and Ms. Archer received 6,161 [49.52%] votes.

Newcomers Stephen Henry and Michael Sullivan are leading reace to fill the two open three-year terms on the Board of Education, outpolling John LoVerde, William Munn, William J. Dikun and Heather Kertman. Mr. Henry received 3,346 votes [28.36%] and Mr. Sullivan received 3,004 [25.46%].



With 16 out of 16 districts reported, full results can be viewed at Ocean County New Jersey’s website, which is being updated as vote counting continues.

