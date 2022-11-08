POINT PLEASANT BEACH — According to unofficial results, Republican borough council incumbents Douglas Vitale and Arlene Testa have defeated Democratic challenger Ernest [EJ] Geiger in the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Mr. Vitale received 1,275 votes [37.85%] and Ms. Testa received 1,254 votes [37.22%], renewing their spots on the borough council for three more years. Mr. Geiger received 612 votes [18.17%], coming up short in his bid to win seat on the council.

Four candidates sought seats on the Board of Education. Three of the candidates vied for two available three-year terms. Christine Grier, with 974 votes [36.49%], and Sherry Finn, with 957 votes [35.86%] won the two seats, beating out competitor Joyce Ann Popaca, who had received 721 votes [27.01%].

One candidate, Christopher Mullins, had filed to fill a one-year unexpired term and won in the uncontested race with 1,201 votes [98.20%].

With five out of five districts reported, full results can be viewed at Ocean County New Jersey’s website, which will be continuously updated as results are finalized.

