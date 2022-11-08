The results of contested elections in the Ocean County towns covered by The Ocean Star will be posted here as they are made available.

More comprehensive countywide results, including vote counts in uncontested races, are being posted on the Ocean County elections site. [Boldface denotes leaders].

Under state law, the counting of mail-in ballots continues and under state law will include ballots received up to six days before Election Day.

BRICK TOWNSHIP

BOARD OF EDUCATION

3-year term (2 seats)

Frances DiBenedictis – 9,670

Madeline Iannarone – 11,031

Erin Wheeler – 8,614

Maureen Molz – 7,489

POINT PLEASANT

MAYOR 4-year term

Robert A. Sabosik Republican – 4,868

William “Bill” Borowsky Time for Change – 2,782

BOARD OF EDUCATION 3-year term (2 seats)

Michael Sullivan – 3,004

John LoVerde – 1,505

William Munn – 1,320

William J. Dikun – 1,313

Stephen Henry – 3,346

Heather Kertman – 1,272

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

BOROUGH COUNCIL 3-year term (2 seats)

Douglas Vitale Republican – 1,275

Arlene Testa Republican – 1,254

Ernest (EJ) Geiger Democratic – 612

BOARD OF EDUCATION 3-year term (2 seats)

Sherry M. Finn – 957

Joyce A. Popaca – 721

Christine Grier – 974