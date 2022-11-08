The results of contested elections in the Ocean County towns covered by The Ocean Star will be posted here as they are made available.
More comprehensive countywide results, including vote counts in uncontested races, are being posted on the Ocean County elections site. [Boldface denotes leaders].
Under state law, the counting of mail-in ballots continues and under state law will include ballots received up to six days before Election Day.
BRICK TOWNSHIP
BOARD OF EDUCATION
3-year term (2 seats)
Frances DiBenedictis – 9,670
Madeline Iannarone – 11,031
Erin Wheeler – 8,614
Maureen Molz – 7,489
POINT PLEASANT
MAYOR 4-year term
Robert A. Sabosik Republican – 4,868
William “Bill” Borowsky Time for Change – 2,782
BOARD OF EDUCATION 3-year term (2 seats)
Michael Sullivan – 3,004
John LoVerde – 1,505
William Munn – 1,320
William J. Dikun – 1,313
Stephen Henry – 3,346
Heather Kertman – 1,272
POINT PLEASANT BEACH
BOROUGH COUNCIL 3-year term (2 seats)
Douglas Vitale Republican – 1,275
Arlene Testa Republican – 1,254
Ernest (EJ) Geiger Democratic – 612
BOARD OF EDUCATION 3-year term (2 seats)
Sherry M. Finn – 957
Joyce A. Popaca – 721
Christine Grier – 974