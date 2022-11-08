BRICK — Madeline Iannarone and Frances DiBenedictis have won three-year terms on the Brick Township Board of Education.

As of Tuesday night, Nov. 8 Ms. Ms. Iannarone received 11,031 votes.

As of Tuesday night, Nov. 8 Ms. DiBenedictis received 9,670 votes.

Ms. Iannarone said, “We ran on transparency and the people of Brick spoke out that was what they were looking for.”

Ms. DiBenedictis said, “We are here to be a voice for all of the parents.”

The other two candidates for the Brick Township Board of Education were Erin Wheeler who received 8,614 votes and Maureen Molz, who received 7,489 votes.

The candidates for the board of education ran under Our Children First [Ms. Iannarone and Ms. Dibenedictis] and Together for Brick [Ms. Wheeler and Ms. Molz].

