BAY HEAD — The mayor and council reviewed the updated construction portal that borough residents can use to search any address in Bay Head and view the property’s permits, inspections and other details at their Monday night meeting.

The portal is run by Spatial Data Logic [SDL], a municipal software company specializing in building departments that the council approved a contract with back in April of this year.

Councilman James Gates introduced borough code enforcement and technical assistant Darren Erbe, who gave a presentation to the council outlining some of the portal’s capabilities.

“In the portal you can go to anybody’s address and look up their permits, inspections and anything affiliated with construction permits,” Mr. Erbe said. “Eventually we will broaden that to other aspects but we’re not quite there yet.”

In order to access the portal, Mr. Erbe said users have to first create a free account.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

