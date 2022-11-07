POINT PLEASANT — A gift card drive was held at Nellie Bennett School from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Oct. 28 where $4,710 was raised for Panthers, Let’s Eat.

During the drive, donations of gift cards, cash and checks were accepted.

On Monday, $355 was raised in gift cards and $360 in checks and cash. Tuesday saw $635 raised in gift cards and $425 in checks and cash. Wednesday raised $645 worth of gift cards and $350 in checks and cash. The next day on Thursday raised $490 in gift cards and $365 in checks and cash. Finally, on Friday $725 in gift cards were raised along with $360 in checks and cash.

Jennifer Murphy, third grade teacher at Nellie Bennett School and co-organizer of the drive said, “We are so proud of the support we have received from the families of Nellie Bennett. Each day our collection far exceeded our expectations! Students have been so excited to hear our new daily total, and they are proud of themselves when they turn in checks or gift cards each day. They truly love helping others.”

