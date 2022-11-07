BELMAR — Borough police are investigating weekend incidents of vandalism to Belmar Republican campaign headquarters, as well as the construction site of luxury apartment complex, The Vault.

At their headquarters, photos of the faces of Mayor Mark Walsifer and his Republican running mates Katrina Clapsis and Council President Jim McCracken were crossed out in red spraypaint. On the construction site, “BLOOD MONEY” was written across a sign.

Mayor Walsifer, Councilman McCracken and Ms. Clapsis issued a press release Sunday afternoon following the discovery of the vandalism, calling upon their Democratic opponents to condemn the actions.



Democratic mayoral candidate Gerald Buccafusco and council running mates Mark Levis and Maria Rondinaro responded with a press release, calling the vandalism “inexcusable” and encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact police immediately.

Mayor Walsifer told The Coast Star on Monday that he does not believe any of the Democratic candidates are responsible for the vandalism and that the focus on redevelopment throughout the campaign played into the incident.

“It’s an awful coincidence that the new building that’s going up was hit and our campaign headquarters was spray-painted,” the mayor said. “With all of the rhetoric going on about redevelopment during this campaign, I know people on our side hadn’t done it because we’re just trying to run a positive campaign.”

