RUMSON — It was the offense the first half for Wall and the defense in the second, but an overall determined team effort gave the Crimson Knights a 2-0 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in the Central Jersey Group II final on Saturday.

The sectional championship was the second in four years and sent Wall to the Group II semifinal. The Crimson Knights will host Seneca 6 pm on Tuesday at the turf field at the Wall Municipal Complex.

Madison Miller and Kiersten Brown scored first half goals for the Crimson Knights and Wall held off a furious Bulldogs surge early in the second half, with Wall goalie Nelly Bianchi making several tough saves.

Saige Santa Cruz made four saves for the Crimson Knights in the first half including a diving save in the opening minute of the game.

Miller scored on an Erin Farrell through ball midway through the first half and Brown worked her way through the Rumson defense to score with six minutes left in the first half.

