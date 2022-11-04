According to the announcement, Richard Dobin was sentenced to 188 months on Thursday, Nov. 3 in federal court in Trenton by U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, before whom he had previously pleaded guilty in the case.

The charges stemmed from an indictment detailing a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine as well as pills containing cyclopropyl fentanyl, an analogue of fentanyl intended for human consumption.

The announcement cited documents and statements made in court to describe a drug trafficking organization operating in Monmouth County between February and August of 2017, and led by Mr. Dobin.

According to federal authorities, the operation sold cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills within New Jersey as well as on the Dark Web, the Internet’s black market. Law enforcement agents were said to have seized more than nine kilograms of fentanyl pills and nearly five kilograms of cocaine and related drug paraphernalia during searchs of a “stash house” located in Middletown.

