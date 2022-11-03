SPRING LAKE — Francis Albert Kineavy was honored at the Spring Lake Bath and Tennis Club last Thursday, surrounded by family and friends, as the 2022 Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

Living with Cerebral Palsy, Mr. Kineavy is nonverbal and requires a wheelchair, and has overcome a number of obstacles throughout his life.

A lifelong resident of Sea Girt, Mr. Kineavy was the first student who used a communication device and wheelchair to attend Sea Girt Elementary School. He then graduated from Manasquan High School where he coached football, basketball and baseball for all of his four years. He then attended Villanova University and managed the men’s basketball team and helped to start LEVEL, a student group formed to bridge the gap between students with various abilities and disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has become a coach, a screenwriter, a mentor and a political advocate. He has started a new employment agency for people with disabilities called Let’s Be Frank, which matches people with disabilities to meaningful jobs that develop into careers.

In addition to developing the agency, Mr. Kineavy works as assistant offensive coordinator for Robbinsville High School football team and works as the baseball coach at Bradley Beach Elementary School.

He also has written a sitcom about a young man with Cerebral Palsy trying to make it in New York City called “First Aide.” The Spring Lake Community Theatre is developing the script into a play.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.