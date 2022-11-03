MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School’s Jack Nicholson Theatre will be receiving a sound system upgrade thanks to the efforts of the Manasquan High School Alumni Foundation and the Liv Morro Foundation. The upgrades are slated to be installed over the November Teacher’s Conference Weekend from Nov. 10 to 13.

Approximately $62,000 of equipment for the upgrade has been purchased by Mid Atlantic Production Services, including new speakers, subwoofers, digital mixers and more. A radio frequency wireless microphone Sennheiser system, including 12 headsets, was purchased for approximately $18,000 with the help of the Liv Morro Foundation. Drama teacher Madison Schille and students Reese Hearon, Olivia Maes, Kieran McMenaman, Mirabelle Elliott, Daniel Colon and Luca Bertinelli were honored for their efforts at a recent Board of Education meeting.

The wireless sound system is to be installed by Manasquan High School alumni Chris McKevitt, who is a senior NBC acoustic/audio engineer in New York City. Mr. McKevitt operates the sound system for each live performance of “Saturday Night Live.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manasquan Board of Education Office has received an estimated quote of $250,000 for the theater sound system upgrade. The upgrades are all part of the first phase of the project, which will be completed at a total of $80,000.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.