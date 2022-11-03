WHY I’M RUNNING FOR SEA GIRT COUNCIL

These past weeks I’ve heard from many fellow Sea Girters about their vision for Sea Girt, and I am more convinced than ever that it’s time for a choice, it’s time for a fresh voice, and it’s time for residents to be heard. It’s time to elect Jane Boyle to Sea Girt Council.

To be clear, if elected, my top priorities will be fiscal responsibility, maintaining our low taxes, ensuring excellent borough services, and preserving Sea Girt’s very special quality of life. And one more: representing all the residents of Sea Girt, not just a few.

For the first time in memory, Sea Girt voters have a real choice on the ballot for Council. So many of Sea Girt’s 900 Independents and Democrats — almost half Sea Girt’s registered voters — have told me how much they appreciate someone stepping up to run and who will work to represent them. Yes, it’s time for a choice.

From the beginning, “Jane Boyle for Sea Girt Council” has been a “We” campaign. It was launched and energized by disaffected Republicans, Independents and Democrats. These voters want balanced, responsive, and representative government. I am deeply grateful for their confidence and enthusiastic support. Yes, it’s time for residents to be heard.

Since my family came here in 1977, this has been a treasured and special place for us. I will work hard to preserve what makes Sea Girt special including civility, respect, tolerance, and collaboration. If elected, I will host regular “listening sessions” open to any resident who would like to share an idea, opinion or just a cup of coffee. That’s the Sea Girt I know and love.

If elected, my voice will be independent, loud and clear. My ears will be open to the views of residents. My vision will be for Sea Girt’s greater good. For the love of Sea Girt, elect Jane Boyle to Sea GIrt Council.

Jane Boyle

New York Boulevard

Sea Girt

A LIFELINE FOR THOSE IN CRISIS

Have you heard of the 988 Lifeline? Up until a couple of weeks ago, I had not.

This past summer, the 988 Lifeline was announced nationwide and it went into effect in New Jersey on July 16, 2022. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis will only need to remember these three numbers to reach the National Suicide Prevention & Crisis Hotline. A simple text or call to 988 is all it takes to connect to trained counselors who can help, offering free access to compassionate support and resources. This service is free and is available 24/7.

The aim of 988 is to improve access to crisis services in a way that meets the country’s growing needs.

As a local funeral home, we are far too aware of the devastation that mental illness and suicide inflict on the community. For people aged 10 to 34 years old, suicide is a leading cause of death and in 2020 alone, the US had one death by suicide every 11 minutes and an additional 100,000 drug overdoses. We are so hopeful that initiatives like the 988 Lifeline will help to combat the increasing mental health crisis and hopefully provide help before it is too late.

KEVIN O’BRIEN

O’Brien Funeral Home

Brick and Wall

ANOTHER LAWSUIT FOR WALL TOWNSHIP

This past week Wall residents and taxpayers learned of a fourth harassment lawsuit against Wall Township officials in the past five years. In 2018 the township paid out $1.25 million for the first lawsuit. In 2020, Wall paid out $500,000 in the second lawsuit, and in 2021 Wall paid out $1 million in the third lawsuit. This latest lawsuit involves the township administrator.

The Wall Township attorney, after an internal investigation about these allegations which occurred over several years, reported the Administrator had indeed “engaged in inappropriate behavior, but nothing illegal had occurred.” But the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission [EEOC] defines harassment as unwelcome conduct that is based on race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, etc that is unlawful where the enduring offensive conduct becomes a condition of employment or is severe enough to create a hostile workplace. The administrator’s enduring offensive conduct over several years sure looks like it fits the EEOC’s definition of unlawful.

One not only has to wonder how much this latest harassment lawsuit will cost the taxpayers, but also when (or if) the cultural change needed to end this white male harassment domination that occurs in Wall Township employment will ever happen.

GARY FARACI

Gully Road

Wall Township

MAYOR ENDORSES BRADLEY BEACH SLATE

For a brighter Bradley Beach, I will be supporting Deb Bruynell, Meredith DeMarco, Tim Sexsmith, and Tom Gavin for Bradley Beach Borough Council. They are positions 2, 4, 5 and 8 on the ballot respectively.

These candidates all do a great job in their current roles serving on various commissions, committees, and boards in our town. All have a key attribute that will serve our municipal government and residents well: the ability to listen and work collaboratively. I know that if they’re elected, we won’t always agree, but I do know they will be trying to represent the views of the broadest constituency and not a limited group of people or who shouts the loudest.

We had around 80 percent voter turnout in Bradley Beach in 2020, a positive signal in a democracy that in other places is going through some “stress tests of citizenship.” It’s a good indicator of how engaged our residents are!

I am troubled, however, by what I hear around town about posts on social media that are divisive, misleading, or simply false, and do not reflect the reality I see in our community every day. I hope that after Nov. 8, no matter who wins, everyone takes a deep breath, reflects on why they care so much about this community, and we all go into the new year recommitted to civility and consensus-building.

It is a great privilege serving this community and working each day to make progress and provide a government that works well at good value for our residents. As always, I look forward to a brighter Bradley Beach. We have a fabulous community, and I truly love being a resident here.

MAYOR LARRY FOX

Monmouth Avenue

Bradley Beach

VOTE FOR DOWNEY AND PERRY ON NOV. 8



Vote for Tom Downey and Brian Perry on Nov. 8. My family and I have lived in Sea Girt for 28 years and hope to live here for many more. I have raised my children in Sea Girt. I live on Crescent Parkway.

Crescent Park is very special to my family. My children have played hide and seek in the woods, explored the wildlife, and played tennis on the courts. They walk the path on beautiful nights and ride bikes in the park. We do not play paddle tennis; however, after viewing the plans for an additional paddle tennis court to be built on the existing parking lot, I have no concerns that adding a new court will in any way adversely affect the park.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Mayor Fetzer and Councilmen Clemmensen and Downey held “Coffee with The Mayor.” They graciously met with residents to address any issues or concerns. In previous council meetings and again on Oct. 22, they reassured me that the governing body met with environmental experts who ensured that adding a single paddle court to the existing parking lot would in no way negatively alter Crescent Park.

Bill Brash, NJ approved forester and licensed tree expert: “The minor disturbance is expected to have no impact on any Threatened and Endangered species.”

After speaking to our elected governing body, I have complete confidence that Sea Girt is in good hands with Downey and Perry on the council. Vote to keep Sea Girt beautiful. Vote for Downey and Perry on Nov. 8.

MARIANNE SCHOBEL

Crescent Parkway

Sea Girt

REPUBLICANS FOR JANE BOYLE

We are registered Republicans. We consider ourselves conservative in our thinking, particularly the core principles of individual freedom, limited government, human dignity, and fiscal responsibility. Interestingly, a modern definition of liberalism is a social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise. We would not disagree with any of those precepts. Seems to us recognizing how much we agree on would help to move the bar of real progress forward.

We are voting for Jane Boyle in the upcoming election for borough council in the municipality of

Sea Girt. We are voting for Jane because she is a strongly qualified candidate, her skill set having been clearly articulated by others; but more because we feel she has the integrity to represent all of the residents of our small community.

We have no issue temporarily abandoning our historical party affiliation in a local election, especially in view of recent actions by the Sea Girt council which left a significant block of residents feeling as though they were not fairly represented. We the people, did not have an opportunity to decide the fate of our rare maritime forest in a referendum, we do however have the opportunity to vote on Nov. 8.

FRANK AND SUSAN SHARP

Stockton Boulevard,

Sea Girt

ENDORSING TOM DOWNEY IN SEA GIRT

I enthusiastically endorse my Council colleague Tom Downey for reelection as Councilman in Sea Girt Borough in this fall’s election. I have seen how hard Tom applies his professional experience as a corporate healthcare leader to master difficult municipal issues facing the Borough. Tom was a leader, making sure our citizens remain protected – through a partnership with neighboring towns to ensure that our residents continued to have professional First Aid protection in conjunction with our excellent partnership with Manasquan First Aid.

Councilman Downey has also presided over our personnel committee at a time when we have hired some excellent key employees. Tom and his wife Sarah have raised four children in our area, now all young adults. Tom spent many hours volunteering in youth sports and his children’s many activities. Now that his youngest is away at school, we are very fortunate that he has dedicated his time and expertise to our Borough.

We have a diverse elected body with a range of skills — engineering, law, public safety, healthcare, finance. Tom works effectively with our fellow councilpeople to keep Sea Girt a community oriented town with beautiful parks and beaches, safe and clean streets, and great schools.

Please join me in supporting Tom and Bryan Perry for re-election to Council to keep Sea Girt the special place we love.

ALAN ZAKIN

Baltimore Boulevard

Sea Girt

ELECT JANE BOYLE IN SEA GIRT

Jane Boyle is the right choice for Sea Girt Council. She represents significant change to the “business as usual” of prior Sea Girt elections. With Jane on the ballot, voters have a meaningful choice among Council candidates. This is an important and welcomed change.

While it is true that we have all had the opportunity to vote for council members, they have almost exclusively run unopposed. Traditionally these candidates are pre-screened and hand-selected by a group of only 4 people and the chairperson they select. And while this has successfully built a strong and capable council, the ideals of a council selected in this way may not always represent those of our residents.

Virtually half of all Sea Girt residents are not registered Republicans, yet our council is always 100% Republican. I respect their service and contributions, and at the same time recognize that it does not reflect the true demographic of our town or allow for adequate representation of the variety of views and concerns of the people that they are elected to serve.

With a vote for Jane, we have the opportunity to better represent all Sea Girt residents with a more diverse council. This change in no way threatens the wonderful quality of life we have here. New perspectives and talents, fresh ideas and opposing views can inform and enrich understanding of important issues.

We all need to keep doing the hard work to keep our town safe, keep our taxes low, our municipal services and school top notch, our beaches pristine, our downtown vibrant and recreation opportunities plentiful and varied. We must allow for disagreement without being disagreeable, keep our discourse and interactions with our neighbors respectful, treat one another with kindness and civility.

Jane’s candidacy is a step forward toward a stronger democracy. It is an effort to promote a vibrant and healthy representative government in Sea Girt. Voting for Jane Boyle for Sea Girt Council is the choice for change to a system that ensures we all feel we are represented and change for the continued growth and welfare of a place we all are proud to call home.

Please join me in voting Jane Boyle for Sea Girt Council.

ANNE BRITT

Seaside Place

Sea Girt

HELP PRESERVE THE MAGIC IN SEA GIRT

As a lifelong Sea Girt resident, I, like so many of my peers, have lived a charmed life. This tight- knit sea shore community has afforded me the opportunity to live a rich and full life that, due to my disability, may not have been afforded to me had I lived somewhere else. At no time while in this community have I felt like an outsider trying to fit into a world not built for me. The people in this town help me to carve my own path and identify my unique role in this community.

While our beloved Sea Girt has always been a hidden gem, I’ve never seen my hometown thrive in the way it is now. Our beaches are among the most scenic on the East Coast. Downtown is alive and thriving. Where else could you walk to the beach and grab a beer at two of the hottest restaurants on the Jersey Shore?

As I embark on my 30s, I have begun to think about what type of community I would want to raise my future family in. I have come to the same conclusion as so many of my peers… I want them to live in a town where they can ride their bikes to their friends’ houses and feel safe. I want them to live in a town where they can get a private school education from their local public school. I want them to grow to love waking up, throwing a bathing suit on, and hitting the beach.

I want them to grow up in the Sea Girt I know and love. I have gotten to know our Republican Council candidates Bryan Perry and Tom Downey quite closely over this campaign season. They share the same values and visions for what Sea Girt is and what it can be; as we all do, regardless of political affiliation. They all have raised respectful and engaging families, who have benefitted from the tight knit community that is Sea Girt. On Nov. 8, please join me in electing Tom Downey and Bryan Perry for Council.

FRANK KINEAVY

Washington Boulevard

Sea Girt

V0TE BUCCAFUSCO FOR BELMAR MAYOR

I have been married to Jerry Buccafusco for 32 years. He is truly one of the nicest, kindest, honest, hardworking and most sincere men I have ever met and is my best friend. Jerry is a dedicated and loving father to our daughter Marissa, and to our canine son Bo. Family is a priority to him.

After my father-in-law passed away, just shy of 5 years ago, time became more available, so Jerry started attending every council meeting. After months of hearing residents ask questions, and feeling that the questions were not being answered or disregarded, he decided he needed to speak up and be the voice of the residents. This led to his first run for council as an independent in 2020.

Jerry is passionate about representing everyone and helping Belmar. I’m so proud of him and I know he will always act in the best interests of Belmar and the residents. Please vote for Gerald Buccafusco for Mayor Maria Rondinaro for Council and Mark Levis for Council on November 8, 2022. They will fight for Belmar and its residents. Turn the Tide Belmar.

MARLENE BUCCAFUSCO

Fifth Avenue

Belmar

COUNCILMAN ENDORSES BELMAR REPUBLICANS

Though I have decided to not seek another term on the borough council, I have been active and engaged in this year’s campaign and fully support the reelection of Mayor Mark Walsifer and Councilman James McCracken as well as the election of Mrs. Katrina Clapsis. I have been proud of the decisions and progress of our bi-partisan borough council and I would like to reflect on some of the issues central to this year’s campaign to be sure Belmar voters are able to make factual decisions when they cast their ballot.

Belmar First Aid: It has been our position that it is our responsibility to ensure that residents have first responders ready and able to respond to 911 calls immediately. Despite this administration’s efforts to assist the First Aid, their Board of Trustees voted to discontinue operations. Transparency for any taxpayer-funded organization is important and since the first aid squad refused to disclose their financial records to the borough, we were unable to accurately determine their financial needs. To commit taxpayer dollars without due diligence would be irresponsible. As a result, a regional model was developed by our team of experts, and we now have full time first responders available to Belmar residents 24/7. To date, the average response time is less than 4 minutes.

Redevelopment: The current administration is committed to preserving the character of Belmar and overdevelopment is a major concern. We have been transparent about potential development projects in the borough and developers presenting concepts at council meetings does not mean they are approved or will move forward at all. Though there are several proposed projects and negotiations ongoing with developers, no large scale riverfront retail and apartment complexes have been approved. The process of getting to an approval to break ground is heavily scrutinized by the administration, our professionals, independent zoning/planning boards, and other state agencies. We have halted several large-scale projects and it’s my opinion that we have made wise development decisions for Belmar.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day and everyone’s vote is critical. Belmar is much better off today than when we took office and votes for Walsifer, McCracken, and Clapsis will ensure our town keeps moving in the right direction.

COUNCILMAN TOM CARVELLI

15th Avenue

Belmar

BRUYNELL FOR BRADLEY COUNCIL

The political landscape in our country unfortunately has become extremely volatile, and someone who puts his or her hat in the political arena does not always do it for the right reasons. A viable candidate needs to be selfless and focus on the betterment of the community at large. To be more precise, a candidate, especially in a small town, must simply be kind. Kindness is not a trait that all people innately possess. Some people are just good at caring for people and my friend Debbie Bruynell is one of those people.

I met Candidate Bruynell when she was the Media Specialist at the Freehold Regional High School District and I was the Supervisor of the English Department. We became fast friends because, of course, English teachers love libraries; and consequently, I was in her library all the time. When I was in the Media Center, I noted that she was not just checking books out for students or sharing videos and media technology with the teachers. She actually took the time to engage with people and learn about them. She was the person who if you had a need, she would be the person to fulfill the need. She took the time to understand the social and emotional needs of the students and the staff. I was so impressed!

Debbie and I have been friends for over 20 years and I can attest that she is one of the kindest people that I have ever met. When I visited Debbie, it always seemed like she had a full house. When I questioned her about this, she said they were people that needed a place to stay for a while. She has taken in friends and colleagues, aged relatives, and even stray dogs and cats. Now Debbie Bruynell is running for the town council in her beloved Bradley Beach. I cannot think of a better person to take care of the people of your community. Candidate Bruynell is competent, insightful, and pragmatic, and she will make Bradley Beach an even better place to live. Most importantly, she will treat her constituents with the kindness and respect that they deserve.

CYNTHIA BAUMGARTNER

Atlantic Avenue

Bradley Beach

NEW JERSEY SHOULD NOT LEGALIZE ABORTION

My name is Aine Lynch. I am a registered nurse with a master’s degree, and was a professor of nursing for many years at William Paterson University. I am now retired from teaching, but continue to be an active, professional nurse. I direct a nursing ministry whose primary function is to visit the sick, homebound and hospitalized, and to provide various educational programs and referrals to support services in our community. We are frequently involved in crisis intervention, and cases of abuse and neglect. Our priority is to be advocates for all in need – the primary role of all nurses.

Gov. Phil Murphy, and some legislators – not all – do not respect the role nurses have in public health, and do not support our philosophy – the very basis of our profession. I and many of my peers are appalled at recent decisions made by this administration, particularly regarding legislation to legalize abortion. There has been pushback from some legislators about the abuse of power by not providing for the five-day notice prior to passing the bill. That action was an absolute insult to not only the residents of New Jersey, but to the profession of nursing, not to mention the unborn.

Physicians and nurses take a Hippocratic Oath to “Do no harm.” Human life is the most basic gift from the God of our understanding and no one has the right to destroy it. Unborn infants have been created for great things, and deserve to love and be loved as well.

For the past 20 years, the American public has ranked nurses as “The Most Honorable and Ethical Profession” — a ranking which consistently reflects the trust of the public and underscores the persistent need for support and protection of the nursing workforce. This governor and his administration’s actions tarnish – in fact, destroy – the reputation of the nursing profession. What would we have done in the height of COVID, which is not over, without our frontline nurses who worked tirelessly to save the lives of all our patients?

Would Gov. Murphy prefer nurses assist in abortions rather than save the countless lives they did? Many of them lost their own lives. But this governor would have them serve to kill an unborn child?

Our governor’s job is to protect residents of the State of New Jersey. The focus should be on pregnancy prevention, not abortion. There may be occasional exceptions, but deliberate abortions are not acceptable. Pregnancies may be prevented, but abortion should never be a means of birth control.

AINE LYNCH

Morningstar Road

Manasquan

DISPLAY OLD GLORY ON VETERANS DAY, NOV. 11

Never forget. Next Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day.

We all, as Americans, need to remember and pay tribute to all our veterans, especially those that made the ultimate sacrifice and those left with life struggling disabilities, and the heroes of 9/11, the firefighters, police and EMS workers. The freedom we enjoy today is made possible by the sacrifices made by these brave men and women.

Display Old Glory in tribute to show that we are the land of the free and the home of the brave.

JAMES DESMOND

South Manor Court

Wall Township

POPULATION BOOM WORSENING GLOBAL WARMING

Today planet earth’s estimated 7.49 billion people are projected to increase themselves, barring the occasional pandemic or other calamity, to 11.2 billion souls by 2100 according to U.N. data. Such growth would put a strain on terra firma’s soil resources to provide the necessary food and shelter sustenance.

More grassland will be cleared, trees fallen and expansive repositories required for the inevitable carbon dioxide exhaled by these additional people and their enlarged dietary stock spread across the habitable globe.

Clearly there are foreseeable consequences for global warming.

While the genius of man may devise alternative methods to forestall the global warming effects of carbon dioxide generated by the burning of previously sequestered fossil fuels, it will be quite a trick to offset the projected 50% increase in CO2 exhaled by the mammal populations. Our vehicles, factories and inventions don’t generate CO2 24/7, but we do! With less greenery for CO2 absorption, the oceans remain the last repository for the expelled gas.

With ever warming oceans and all they portend for stronger hurricanes like Ian, universal climate change would proceed apace unless a bloated humanity most regularly full of hot air can find a more clever solution short of miraculously revolutionizing the mammal breathing process.

DANIEL F. DOWNES

Woodland Avenue

Avon-By-The-Sea

HUGE PROBLEMS, SO CAST YOUR VOTE

When was the last time Jill Biden went grocery shopping? When was the last time Nancy Pelosi bought a quart of milk? When did Joe Biden last have to buy a car or fill its gas tank? When was the last time Chuck Schumer topped off his gas tank to commute 50 or so miles to work every day? Do you know their health care is provided for life, as is their salary? These are things I wonder about.

There are, my folks, huge problems in America today and it does not line up with our founders’ vision. There were not supposed to be any professional politicians. The people running the government now are completely out of touch with the needs and wants of the American public. Joe Biden just said things are great in the American economy. Did he just buy a loaf of bread? No! He got a free ice cream cone.

When was the last time any of these people walked a street in Chicago or rode the subway in New York City without taxpayer funded protection?

Harry Truman used to take a morning walk in midtown New York City or any place in Washington DC. Times have surely changed. President Biden can’t do this, and you can’t either.

It is time for the American voter to not just listen to the rhetoric of our politicians, who have learned how to give a speech and say what you want to hear, but to find out what they are doing for you, not just talking word salad.

Our quality of life has been eroded along with our hard-earned savings. Are you better off today than you were just two years ago? Is our country better off both at home and abroad than it was just two years ago? It is my opinion that the status quo is not acceptable and drastic change is needed. You can help decide what you want by casting your vote by Nov. 8.

RON JACOBSON

McLean Avenue

Manasquan

REELECT DOWNEY AND PERRY IN SEA GIRT

Sea Girt is a wonderful place to call home, raise a family, attend a top ranked elementary school, surf on the beautiful beaches, play racquet sports in Crescent or on Bell Place, run/walk the boardwalk, take out a good book at the library, and dine or grab a great cup of coffee on Washington Boulevard lvd. The list can easily go on.

The qualities, attributes, and aesthetics of Sea Girt listed above, are in large part a testament to how the borough is run. The current council wants to ensure we have a top notch police force, beach patrol, and Department of Public Works. The councilmen and councilwomen serve on various committees to support these services. Their dedication and willingness to serve is immense.

Councilmen Bryan Perry and Tom Downey are no exception. They should be re-elected because they both bring their own professional expertise and added value to their respective roles on council. Plus, they are very nice and approachable! If you live in Sea Girt, chances are, you have seen Bryan and Tom at a community event. This election is important. Please vote Perry and Downey for Sea Girt Borough Council.

STEPHANIE FLYNN

New York Boulevard

Sea Girt

MAYOR FETZER ENDORSES Perry and Downey

I sincerely and strongly urge Sea Girt voters to recognize the accomplishments of Councilpersons Perry and Downey by voting for them to continue their efforts on behalf of all Sea Girt residents and businesses. Leadership and management of our Borough’s budget and personnel areas are not only economical but effective permitting Sea Girt to continually offer Borough wide programs that are well staffed, cost effective, diverse, and well received. Varied recreational programs appealing to all segments of our population continue to amaze. Our open space having suffered from past periods of benign neglect is once again in the forefront to contribute to maintaining the lure of this special seashore community.

If beautiful beaches, wide boulevard streetscapes, safe neighborhoods, an outward reaching police force engaged and committed to community policing, low taxes and efficient and lean government are important to you, let your voice be heard by voting for the re-election of Bryan Perry and Tom Downey on Nov. 8.

MAYOR DON FETZER

Baltimore Boulevard

Sea Girt

THREE BROTHERS AND A COMMON THREAD

A story I shared with my brothers. The oldest had eight years on me and I had five years on the youngest. A story for the times, but a time when most of us experienced a similar situation. It doesn’t matter about the street corner you stood on, but you will carry the experience throughout your life.

A cold day in Jersey. I began to think about what winters were like growing up in Schenectady. I looked at historical temperatures for the months of January and February from 1960 to the mid 70s. I was surprised that there were many days above freezing, but then there was the arctic blast. Minus 20 without the wind. Why is it we decided that the only way to experience the weather was to be a paperboy or letter carrier?

Standing on the corner waiting for the papers doing jumping jacks to stay warm. Wondering what you were going to lose first, fingers or toes. It is so cold your eyes would tear and your eyelids freeze together. The scarf covering your face becomes covered with frozen snot and spit.

For all of us it was a tough job, a tough job to take on at such a young age. Let’s just say we always delivered and collected. The bottom line was when we were twelve, we were making money.

The paper route was all about Christmas. Christmas tips. Best time of the year for the Whites.

The common thread, even though there are many years that separate us, much like the distance between the street corners we stood on. We will never have many times we shared together, but think back to the experiences we shared as paperboys. Just think back, we are 12 years old, it’s 5 a.m. on a frigid February morning. It could be snowing or raining, but we were always there to fulfill our obligation.

I like to imagine it was the worst day of winter, I was waiting for the papers and Mike showed up. He sat down next to me and said “why are you doing this?”

I replied, “I thought that this was just expected of us.”

The common thread, whether it was Fehr and State or Dean and Grand Boulevard, the corners we stood on, they made a difference in our life. The one thread we hold between us, at an early age, we would find out what it takes to be responsible on all the corners of our life.