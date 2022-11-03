AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Hazy and cloudy skies were in character for Avon’s spooky annual Halloween gathering, which took place this Hallows’ Eve on Monday.

The yearly celebration welcomed all residents and families to the Municipal Building’s lawn from 5 to 6 p.m for contests, dancing and music.

Mayor Ed Bonanno said that the yearly event has been going on for as long as he can remember and it is delightful to see that every year the borough continues on with the tradition.

He also expressed gratitude that the weather held out, making the festivity able to be held outside instead of in the gymnasium.

Costume contests and prizes for all different age groups, including best costume and most creative costume, as well as a DJ for the children, brought in around 100 people for the celebration.

