LAKE COMO — Planning board Chairman Joseph Cavaluzzi continued the discussion of the stormwater drainage plan ordinance, at the mayor and council meeting on Tuesday.

Mr. Cavaluzzi spoke about recommendations from the planning board on grading and stormwater runoffm, calling it an issue that is not unique to Lake Como, but a problem all over New Jersey and the East Coast.

“There are a lot of things contributing to it, such as the weather patterns. We are seeing more intense storms and street flooding from those storms. People are also building bigger homes, putting a lot of pressure on the land, increasing the lot and building coverage… so even on brief rains in town there are intersections that flood,” said Mr. Cavaluzzi.

He said that the planning board recommends that the zoning ordinance be updated so there is a grading plan for a development exceeding a certain amount of disturbance, such as for concrete patios.

Mr. Cavaluzzi said the issue being discussed is requiring a management plan submitted to the building department for any disturbance of 250 square feet or more, or changing the grade by a certain number of inches or more.

