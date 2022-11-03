POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borden’s Stationary, a fixture at the corner of Arnold and Richmond avenues, will close its doors in January after 105 years in business.

After a 32 year-run, owner Barry Lubin, 64, plans to retire — a decision he says wasn’t easy to make, but was necessary due to a shift in the market.

“I love what I do, I dislike my job. Which means I love having the store, but times have changed,” said Mr. Lubin, explaining that in recent years the industry of ard goods has shifted leading him to experience firsthand the frustration of supply chain issues and rising prices of merchandise.

“I feel it’s just time to end…I will miss everyone,” Mr. Lubin told The Ocean Star.

Due to the building being owned by a landlord, it will become available for rent when Mr. Lubin departs.

“It’s a well deserved retirement, but still an incredibly sad day for Point Pleasant Beach. We’re losing an institution that has been around for more than a century and that isn’t easy,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra, adding, “The silver lining is the strong health of our overall business community and the long list of new concepts hoping to take over space downtown. Borden’s will certainly leave huge shoes to fill though.”

