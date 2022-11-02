WALL TOWNSHIP — In a 5-1 vote, with abstensions, the Wall Township Board of Education approved a three-year contract extension for Superintendent Tracy Handerhan, during special meeting Tuesday night.

Ms. Handerhan, who had one year left on her existing contract, will see her annual salary go from $220,000 for the current school year, to $226,000 in 2023-2024; $233,398 in 2024-2025, and $240,400 in 2025-2026.

School board members Thomas Buffa, Christopher San Filippo, Christine Steitz, Kenneth Wondrack and Vice President Adam Nasr, voted to approve the contract extension, with Joseph Hall casting the only no vote. James Maliff and Kristen Hodnett abstained, as did BOE president Ralph Addonizio.

Ms. Handerhan became superintendent 2020, at an initial annual salary of $191,600.

Mr. Nasr said the board majority approved the extension with the “competitive market for superintendents” in mind, as well as stability.

“We made the judgment call to hang on to that talent, to bring her up to current market rates and hopefully retain some stability in our administrative team moving into the next phase of our district.”

